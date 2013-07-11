10 Unusual Ways People Are Using Snapchat

Snapchat, the service that lets users send photos and videos that automatically delete themselves 10 seconds after a recipient opens them, is a surprisingly versatile tool for people willing to get a little creative with it.
While it has a reputation for being used by teenagers for sneakily sexting each other, the app has found use as a way to discretely message coworkers and to create some really awesome artwork.
This guy has some really fun drawings that he made within Snapchat.
The best are him as the Statue of Liberty and his drawing of Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants.
When a Reddit user asked how he could get a best friend's ex to stop sending him sexual messages on Snapchat, one of the best recommendations was a link to a section of the site called 'r/GreenDawn.'
The idea behind the section, or subreddit, is to take pictures of little green Army soldier toys posed in random locations and to come up with fakes stories for the missions that they are sent on.
Kanyi Maqubela put a fun post up on his blog a few weeks back about using Snapchat to let friends help you with crossword puzzles.
By sending a picture of the empty puzzle and the clues to a bunch of his friends, he was able to solve the New York Times' notoriously tricky crossword in minutes. Pretty neat.
Since Snapchat doesn't have a built-in function to let users discover new people on the service, some have started using hashtags on Twitter to find new people to chat with.
This user got tired of creeps sending her unwanted messages and decided to use the hashtags to fight back.
Since Snapchat theoretically deletes the pictures you send, it seems like a decent way to buy and sell drugs (or engage in other illicit activity) without leaving any evidence.
However, we'd advise against this. Drugs are illegal and it's easy to save Snapchats without the other person noticing.
Speaking of Reddit, there's an entire subreddit dedicated to finding new people to message using Snapchat.
Warning: It's mostly used for making new friends while bored, but there are a few creeps.
This Snapchat user asked his cousin to play 'The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask' simply by sending a picture of himself with the game's iconic mask drawn on - no words needed.
This Tumblr is the home of CoolCat.
Made solely through the use of Snapchat, the posts consist of pictures of the blogger's cat 'wearing' various outfits and giving life advice using gangster vernacular.
This blogger's Stefon impersonation was too amusing to not link to it.
If you want to get the most out of Snapchat, the key is definitely to take advantage of the app's drawing functions.
Apparently Wall Street bankers get up to some shenanigans in their off time that would probably get them fired if their bosses found out.
Since they can't not brag about their drunken endeavours, Snapchat has become the go-to app for young workers in finance who want to let their friends know what their up to without getting leaving evidence for their bosses.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.