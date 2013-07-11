10 Unusual Ways People Are Using Snapchat

Snapchat, the service that lets users send photos and videos that automatically delete themselves 10 seconds after a recipient opens them, is a surprisingly versatile tool for people willing to get a little creative with it.



While it has a reputation for being used by teenagers for sneakily sexting each other, the app has found use as a way to discretely message coworkers and to create some really awesome artwork.

