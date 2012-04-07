WEIRD: Video Game Characters Are Now modelling Prada

Photo: Prada

The characters from Final Fantasy XIII-2 are taking on a new look when they serve as models for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2012 men’s collection in British fashion mag Arena Homme+‘s 12-page fashion spread.Because when Lightning, Noel, Snow, and company aren’t vanquishing evil and whatnot, they’re lounging around in silk blouses and pleated pants.



Prada’s last runway show featured preppy models sporting Prada-inspired golf bags.

Home Arena+ comes out twice a year, coinciding with Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter collections, and describes itself as “the acclaimed bible of contemporary male style.“

As SAI writer Matt Lynley told me, “It’s over. Video games are over.”

Which video game characters do you think should switch to designer labels? Princess Peach is pretty couture …

