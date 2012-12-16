Inside The Odd And Hilarious Subculture Of 'Weird Twitter'

There’s an unusual subculture of jokesters on Twitter, and they’re probably having more fun than you.



Instead of tweeting filtered photos of their lunches or their vapid thoughts on technology (you all know who you are), they share surreal bursts of unusual ideas, jokes that are funny not because of a conventional punchline, but because they fly in the face of what we think a joke is.

An example:

A grad student named Sebastian Benthall delved into the world of Weird Twitter and has shared many of his thoughts on his blog, perhaps most notably that “Weird [T]witter definitely exists, and it is bigger and weirder than I imagined.”

This is not a proper organisation in itself. It’s simply a name given to identify people who want to give you a dose of humorous weirdness.

There’s often a certain style to these tweets, such as obvious misspellings or unusual capitalisation. You’ve probably heard of @horse_ebooks, a famous Twitter account tweeting out small bits of poetic nonsense that sometimes come across like a zen koan. It might be considered the spiritual father to this stuff.

So a minimalist definition of “Weird Twitter” might be as easy as the this: it’s a group of people who tweet very inaccessible things to humorous effect.

I’m pro-Weird Twitter, and I’ve gathered up some of my favourite examples of these tweets.

