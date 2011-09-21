Huh... Weird Super-Spike In Architectural Billings, A Leading Real Estate Indicator

Huh.



A big spike in the Architectural Billings Index.

From Chris Toolan at BCAP:

In a bit of a shocker, the Architectural Billings Index (lead indicator of construction activity) spiked higher in Aug. The index jumped 6.3 pts from 45.1 to 51.4. That’s the biggest m/m change in 5 years (Aug ’06). “Based on the poor economic conditions over the last several months, this turnaround in demand for design services is a surprise,” said AIA Chief Economist, Kermit Baker, PhD, Hon. AIA. “Many firms are still struggling, and continue to report that clients are having difficulty getting financing for viable projects, but it’s possible we’ve reached the bottom of the down cycle.”

Here’s a chart from Calculated Risk.

Click to enlarge

Photo: Calculated Risk

