Here's some of the weird stuff you can buy on Etsy, the Brooklyn company that just had a $3+ billion IPO

Etsy, the online marketplace that specialises in crafts and other artistic items, went public Thursday morning with an opening price valuing it over $US3.7 billion.
One critique of the company leading up to its IPO was that as the site tried to scale, it was losing its unique selection of items that weren’t mass-produced.
We checked out the site and decided that that is definitely not true.
This creepy little 2-foot tall sculpture takes 'hours upon days upon weeks' for its creator to make and sells for $180.
There are a lot of cloth menstrual pads on Etsy. This is mini cloth pad in a bottle is advertised as a keepsake charm.
This one-of-a-kind cat print would be a great statement piece. It's printed on vintage dictionary paper.
