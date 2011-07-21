WEIRD GADGET NEWS: Porsche Makes A Bong, This Monkey Loves Your iPhone

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.
- Famed car company Porsche made a bong, or, I mean water pipe >
- This guy mounted burning lasers on his palms, just like Iron Man >
- Meet the caretaker robot that can shave you and scratch your itches >
- Here’s an iPhone-controlled refrigerator that fires beer out of a cannon >
- Do you like Batman? Do you like it enough to build a turbine-powered Batmobile?
- This monkey sure loves his iPhone >
