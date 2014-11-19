11 Of The Weirdest Scholarships Students Can Get In The US

Beraldo Leal via Compfight cc Money for college can come from surprising places.

If you’re left-handed, a natural redhead, or a skilled duck caller, you might be able to get a scholarship because of it.

College application season is in full swing, and with more than 50 US colleges now charging over $US60,000 per year, students will be looking for scholarships.

Turns out they may not have to look far.

According to an infographic created by Debt.com, your height, name, or random hobby could translate into money towards your not-so-cheap college education.

If you can write an essay on why the number 5 is important, you could chop off $US1,500 of your future tuition. Or you could just sign up for the “No Essay” scholarship and hope your name will be chosen in a monthly drawing for $US2,000.

Debt.com offers its own scholarship, which is not included in the infographic. The scholarship awards $US500 to “Aggressive Applicants.” To apply, you just need to show proof of the other scholarships you’ve applied to.

For details on how to apply for it, as well as the scholarships listed in the infographic below, visit Debt.com.

Take a look at the infographic to see what else is out there:

