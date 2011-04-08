The 10 Craziest Rules At Augusta National Golf Club

Photo: AP

The Masters is the most prestigious golf tournament in the world, in part because it’s played on one the most exclusive golf courses in the world: Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.The 300-member club boasts no pool or kiddie playground or even much of a social scene — just an amazing golf course, guarded by a long list of arcane and (occasionally) outdated rules.



It’s a “tradition unlike any other” because even the snootiest country clubs have long since abandoned the most ridiculous of these rituals of manners and etiquette — like not letting women join — and replaced them with common sense.

