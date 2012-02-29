Weird Racial Imagery Vanishes From American Apparel Site—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Screengrab

First order of business, it’s National Pancake Day. Get free pancakes at IHOP.Snarky advertising blogger Copyranter found this photo (right) on American Apparel’s website that is confusing for many reasons. The photo advertises men’s pants. Now, is it a black man’s torso with a white woman’s hand provocatively in his pocket? A Photoshop disaster? A woman in a nylon leotard that somehow wandered her way onto the men’s clothing section? Considering that the photo has now been removed from American Apparel’s website, the world may never know.



The days of the CrackBerry are over. Ad Age looks at the demise of the Blackberry, grandfather of the smart phone.

AOL has adopted “a Henry Ford approach” to the way they advertise, AOL’s svp of premium formats and CEO of Pictela Greg Rogers told Adweek. The company is launching a self-serve platform in order to create premium ads.

This April, Google will launch a direct deals marketplace for ads. Google vp Karim Temsamani told the IAB Annual Leadership Conference yesterday that it is “an interface that enables publishers and buyers to solicit direct deal offers, negotiate, and execute them without sending an email or picking up the phone.”

Buddy Media has announced its acquisition of Brighter Option, a Facebook ads API partner. According to their press release, “With this acquisition, Buddy Media will be the only company to combine social publishing, applications, analytics, commerce and paid advertising in a unified software suite.” That’s one way to spend its $54 million VC investment.

LinkedIn has added a Company Follow Button, which allows LinkedIn users to directly connect and follow brands from their websites and connect with the brand’s existing LinkedIn community.

IAB announces the winners of its “Mobile Rising Stars” competition.

AKQA is still obsessed with the “Linsanity” and has created FeedtheLinsanity.com, which aims to ad $1 do Lin’s contract every single time someone Tweets #Linsanity.

