There's a simple explanation for why this photo looks so strange

Remember “the dress,” the blue-and-black versus gold-and-white debate that nearly divided the internet last winter?

We’ve got another one for you!

On Thursday, Imgur user Maskari uploaded a strange photo to the image sharing platform, first spotted by the Daily Mail.

“This girl looks like she’s underwater and jumping into water at the same time,” Maskari explained in the caption.

Here’s the photo, which has already been viewed over 1.8 million times on Imgur. It has also been shared on Reddit.

Naturally, people began debating whether the girl was mid-jump or actually underwater. Commenters provided explanations as to why the girl couldn’t possibly be fully submerged.

Their main argument: the little girl’s pony tail is still visibly dry and not floating around, as it would be if she were actually underwater.

“Her hair is dry,” one Imgur commenter explained. “She is just jumping in a shallow pool and little droplets have flown around her looking like air bubbles.”

Given the square shape of the photo, several people also commented that the photo was taken from Instagram and edited using one of the app’s colour distorting photo filters.

“I’m willing to bet it’s an Instagram pic,” one Redditor explained. “Basically being underwater takes away harsh shadows and lessens saturation and contrast. That’s exactly what most Instagram filters do. The fake darkening in the corners is a giveaway too.”

One Redditor even edited the photo to make it more obvious the girl is not underwater.

“It really seems she’s underwater because the photo is washed out, so it looks like we’re looking at the girl through the surface of a pool,” one Redditor explained. “If you play with the colour and contrast a little, she does look more like she’s on dry land.

Here’s the edited version.

Even though the girl isn’t the picture can’t possibly be “underwater and jumping into water at the same time,” the photo still makes for an entertaining illusion, if only temporarily.

“Waterception,” one Imgur commenter called the photo.

