These Rare Sharks Are Some Of The Weirdest Animals On Earth

One of the many weird sharks Paul Clerkin caught on his deep sea fishing adventure.

Photo: Paul Clerkin

When we think of sharks, the picture we pull up is often that of the tremendous great white. But these big sharks aren’t the only kinds out there. Sharks come in all shapes and sizes, some of them with crazy skills, special spines, and knifelike snouts.

To get a better idea of how many sharks there are out there, and learn more about the different species, researcher Paul Clerkin, a graduate student at California’s Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, set out on a two-month fishing expedition.



“I tell people I have a ton of sharks, and they keep thinking I’m joking,” Clerkin said in an interview with OurAmazingPlanet. “It was an actual ton. I brought back 350 sharks.”

Some of them are completely new species that hadn’t been discovered before.

He collected the sharks that the fishermen caught accidentally — called “bycatch” — while they were trawling the seafloor.

“As the fishermen trawl for their targeted catch, many other species are often caught unintentionally and result in incidental mortalities. The fishing vessel did not change its normal fishing practices to target the sharks, and they actually avoid sharks because most species have low commercial value and can damage the nets,” Clerkin told us in an email. Clerkin “only collected sharks that were dead when they came out of the net, and any shark that was even slightly alive was immediately returned to the ocean without further risk to its health.”

Here, he describes some of the weird sharks he found in his own words.

