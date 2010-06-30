WEIRD: Cisco Putting Out An Android-Based Tablet

Photo: Cisco

Here’s the first tablet computer we won’t even consider an iPad-killer.Cisco just announced the Cius, a weird little Android-based tablet computer for the enterprise market.



Cius (pronounced “see us”) comes out in Q1 2011. We don’t know who will want this thing, but if it plays nice with corporate systems maybe it can find an audience.

Here’s the specs from Cisco:

Applications Capabilities:

802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, 3G/4G data and Bluetooth 3.0 help employees stay connected on and off-campus

HD video (720p) with Cisco TelePresence solution interoperability for lifelike video communication with the simplicity of a phone call

Virtual desktop client enables highly secure access to cloud-based business applications

Android operating system, with access Android marketplace applications

Collaboration applications including Cisco Quad, Cisco Show and Share, WebEx, Presence, and IM

Tablet Highlights:

7″ diagonal, high-resolution colour screen with contact-based touch targets delivers an elegant, intuitive experience

HD Soundstation supports Bluetooth and USB peripherals, 10/100/1000 wired connectivity and a handset option

Detachable and serviceable 8-hour battery for a full day of work

Highly secure remote connections with Cisco AnyConnect Security VPN Client

HD audio with wideband support (tablet, HD Soundstation)

