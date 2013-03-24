Seven Bizarre State Laws That Hit The Books This Year

With about 400 new laws are passed around the country every year, there are always a few head-scratchers.
Here are seven of the stranger laws that have made it into the books so far this year..
This town in Kansas apparently has a problem with stray cats, so they passed an ordinance to crack down.
'We were picking up, compared to years past, a couple hundred cats per year,
A law sponsored by State Senator Kirk Dillard (R) made it a felony for sex offenders to dress up as the Easter Bunny, work as a department store Santa Claus, or pass out candy on Halloween.
The final bill also bans them from operating or being employed at a county fair where persons under 18 present, and restricts them from going to any holiday event where children are in attendance.
Hunters often use dogs to help them pursue their prey, but that's coming to a stop in California.
While existing law made it legal for hunters to use dogs to pursue bears only during open deer season, the new bill makes 'it unlawful to permit or allow a dog to pursue a bear, as defined, or bobcat at any time.'
The bill's sponsor, Democratic State Sen. Ted Lieu, told the AP packs of dogs can occasionally tear apart bobcats after catching them. Of the 32 states that allow bear hunting, 17 have banned the use of dogs, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
Florida changed motor vehicle rules for swamp buggies, meaning owners no longer have to register them, and they won't be required to adhere to normal vehicle standards.
From the proposal summary:
'The practical effect would be thatswamp buggies would be exempt from motor vehicle registration requirements and from having to be equipped with certain equipment necessary to operate on the state's roadways, such as safety belts, turn signals, etc., when such operation is permitted by a county, state, or federal agency.'
Most swamp buggies in the state are owned by tour companies.
If you steal a lot of used restaurant grease in North Carolina, you'll be in big trouble this year.
'What was once garbage and had virtually no value is now a commodity that people are stealing,' Rep. John Torbett, R-Stanley, told WRAL.
Under the Torbett law, grease collectors will have to carry liability insurance and provide certain paperwork that establishes ownership of the grease. Those who steal grease worth less than $1,000 would be guilty of a misdemeanour. Those who steal more than $1,000 worth of grease would be guilty of a low level felony.
In one of the weirder instances, which many would ask, 'why this wasn't already against the law,' California made it a crime for workers in detention facilities to have sex with inmates.
If caught in the act, offenders can be put in jail alongside them for up to one year, and face up to a $10,000 fine.
The new law stemmed from a case involving a police officer that was accused of raping a woman he was transporting to prison. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges, but could have gotten around it through a legal loophole, according to the Sacramento Bee.
