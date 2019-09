Markets are staging a big rally today, as you know, thanks to the Euro stuff.



But this is weird: MF Global, which has been tanking lately over fears of Euro exposure is … getting whacked, falling currently by about 5%.

What’s even more weird is that the stock was up about 20% in the very early going.

