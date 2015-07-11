12 weird jobs you'll be surprised to know exist

Carla Axtman Professional cuddler Samantha Hess relaxes with Portland musician KaiKani Seven Vanity.

It seems as though we can pay people to do anything for us these days: walk our dogs, build our furniture, organise our homes … cuddle with us when we’re feeling lonely.

That’s right: You care hire a professional cuddler to snuggle with you for about $US60 an hour. You can also pay an “undercover bridesmaid” to stand next to you on your big day, or a professional mourner to cry with you at a loved one’s funeral.

Those are just a few of the weirdest jobs we found while compiling our list of the most unusual professionals.

Professional bridesmaids are there to assist brides on their big day. Jen Glantz, the cofounder of Bridesmaid for Hire, a company that offers 'undercover bridesmaid' and personal assistant-type services to brides and their wedding parties, charges anywhere from $300 to $2,000 per wedding. Source. Iceberg mover became a profession after the disastrous sinking of the Titanic in 1912. The International Ice Patrol (IIP), which was founded a year later, is operated by the US Coast Guard and tracks the location of icebergs and provides safe routes around them. If necessary, the iceberg will be towed out of the area. Source. Professional mourners attend funerals and grieve for the deceased. A company in England called Rent A Mourner specialises in the industry, offering mourners for two hours for roughly $70. Source 1. Source 2. Professional cuddlers charge up to $80 an hour to snuggle with strangers. The downside: This work comes with its share of emotional burdens, says Portland-based cuddler Samantha Hess. Professional cuddler Samantha Hess relaxes with Portland musician KaiKani Seven Vanity. Source. Ash portrait artists get creative with the remains of our loved ones. Following cremation, some people choose to hire these artists to create a token of remembrance, like a necklace or glass sculpture. Source.

