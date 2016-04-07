14 weird jobs you'll be surprised to know exist

Carla Axtman Professional cuddler Samantha Hess relaxes with Portland musician KaiKani Seven Vanity.

It seems as though we can pay people to do anything for us these days: walk our dogs, build our furniture, organise our homes … cuddle with us when we’re feeling lonely.

That’s right: You care hire a professional cuddler to snuggle with you for about $60 an hour. You can also pay an “undercover bridesmaid” to stand next to you on your big day, or a professional mourner to cry with you at a loved one’s funeral.

Those are just a few of the weirdest jobs we found while compiling our list of the most unusual professionals.

Steven Benna contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Keep scrolling to see all 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.