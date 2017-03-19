10 weird jobs you probably didn't know exist

It seems as though we can pay people to do anything for us these days: walk our dogs, build our furniture, organise our homes … cuddle with us when we’re feeling lonely. That’s right: You can hire a professional cuddler to snuggle with you for about $US60 an hour. You can also pay an “undercover bridesmaid” to stand next to you on your big day, or a professional mourner to cry with you at a loved one’s funeral.

Those are just a few of the weirdest jobs we found while compiling our list of the most unusual professionals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.