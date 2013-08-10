12 Bizarre, Illegal Items That People Actually Tried To Smuggle

Reuters/Australian CustomsLive pigeons are pictured, stuffed into the tights of a man, at Melbourne International Airport in this February 1 2009 picture released by Australian Customs on February 3, 2009.
Hong Kong officials this week seized more than $US5 million worth of illegal ivory, rhino horns, and leopard skins — a large and macabre haul of contraband.
The illegal items were hidden in 21 crates on a container ship going from Nigeria to Hong Kong. This contraband obviously wasn’t hidden well enough.
Other smugglers who have also gotten caught have gone to even more creative lengths to sneak illegal items across international borders.
These items include illicit animal parts as well as drugs and live animals hidden in extremely creative places.
Earlier this summer, 213 bear paws were confiscated on their way from Russia to China, where they are a delicacy.
Here's some cute contraband that's actually alive -- live pigeons snagged by Australian customs agents.
And some more live contraband. A woman on a flight from Singapore tried to sneak 51 live tropical fish in a special skirt.
More live contraband that's also kind of cute. This gavial, a type of crocodile, was found on a passenger flight from Bangladesh to Thailand.
This gecko looks less happy. It was hidden in a hollowed-out book intercepted on its way to the Czech Republic.
Drugs are hidden in creative packages, too -- like this Mr. Potato Head found with 203 grams of ecstasy.
Or this meth-filled candy bar, which was one of 45 that a Long Beach resident tried to smuggle out of the United States.
These confiscated statues are made of speed, and they're possibly the most artistic drug container we've seen.
