14 Weird Questions Asked At Apple, Amazon And Google Job Interviews

Caroline Moss

We’ve all been on job interviews where we found ourselves thrown off by a question.

As much as we try to prepare for what someone will ask us, there’s no way of knowing what bizarre inquiries will be made as we try to impress a prospective employer.

At big companies like Google and Dell, and even start ups like LivingSocial, it’s common practice to quiz candidates with some unusual questions. We pored over Glassdoor’s Interview Questions and Reviews to find some of the most obscure ones.

Here are some of the questions that have been asked in the past by some of the top companies in the world.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Amazon asks: 'Jeff Bezos walks into your office and says you can have a million dollars to launch your best entrepreneurial idea. What is it?'

Google asks: 'How many cows are in Canada?'

Kimberly-Clark asks: 'If you had turned your cell phone to silent, and it rang really loudly despite it being on silent, what would you tell me?'

LivingSocial asks: 'What's your favourite song? Perform it for us now.'

Zappos asked: 'What superhero would you be and would you dress up at work given the chance?'

Gallop asked: 'What do you think about when you are alone in your car?'

JetBlue asked: 'How many quarters would you need to reach the height of the Empire State building?'

Clark Construction Group asked candidates for an engineer position: 'A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a sombrero. What does he say and why is he here?'

Bain and Company asked: 'Estimate how many windows are in New York.'

Apple asks: 'What kind of animal would you be and why?'

