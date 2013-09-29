14 Weird Questions Asked At Apple, Amazon And Google Job Interviews

We’ve all been on job interviews where we found ourselves thrown off by a question.
As much as we try to prepare for what someone will ask us, there’s no way of knowing what bizarre inquiries will be made as we try to impress a prospective employer.
At big companies like Google and Dell, and even start ups like LivingSocial, it’s common practice to quiz candidates with some unusual questions. We pored over Glassdoor’s Interview Questions and Reviews to find some of the most obscure ones.
Here are some of the questions that have been asked in the past by some of the top companies in the world.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Amazon asks: 'Jeff Bezos walks into your office and says you can have a million dollars to launch your best entrepreneurial idea. What is it?'
Kimberly-Clark asks: 'If you had turned your cell phone to silent, and it rang really loudly despite it being on silent, what would you tell me?'
Clark Construction Group asked candidates for an engineer position: 'A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a sombrero. What does he say and why is he here?'
