14 Weird Questions Asked At Apple, Amazon And Google Job Interviews

We’ve all been on job interviews where we found ourselves thrown off by a question.

As much as we try to prepare for what someone will ask us, there’s no way of knowing what bizarre inquiries will be made as we try to impress a prospective employer.

At big companies like Google and Dell, and even start ups like LivingSocial, it’s common practice to quiz candidates with some unusual questions. We pored over Glassdoor’s Interview Questions and Reviews to find some of the most obscure ones.

Here are some of the questions that have been asked in the past by some of the top companies in the world.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

