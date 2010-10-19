Weird: Intel Close To Announcing Strategic Investment In Mobile Gaming

Intel is set to make a ‘major announcement’ this week about a strategic investment in a company in mobile social gaming, according a PR person that reached out to us.



(We were offered a briefing, but decided to go this route.)

It sounds like a very odd direction for a company best known for making CPUs.

So, what mobile gaming company would it make sense for Intel to invest in? Or is this just another crazy move from ‘the worst acquirer in tech history‘?

Share your best guess in the comments.

