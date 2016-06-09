30 weird ice cream flavours from around the world

Ice cream is usually a crowd pleaser.

There are the standard flavours, like vanilla and chocolate, but there are also some very bizarre experimental flavours. I mean, just about anything can be turned into ice cream.

The infographic below, created by Slots.info, goes to show just how crazy this dessert can get.

There’s crocodile egg ice cream from the Philippines, tequila ice cream from Mexico, and banana curry from a place in Chicago. There’s also a London gelateria that serves haggis-flavored ice cream and a Japanese ice cream shop that serves raw horse flesh ice cream.

Keep scrolling to see more flavours.

