The Weird Effects You Can Get Out Of The HTC One And Its 3D Camera

HTC hasn’t really changed much about its flagship smartphone, the new One.

The beautiful all-metal design has only been slightly tweaked, the screen is just a hair larger than the previous version’s display, and the new One’s processor is only a bit faster than the last. But there’s one area that’s seen a drastic improvement: its camera.

HTC has not only added a second camera lens for adding 3D effect to images, but it’s also beefed up its photo-editing tools.

The primary camera uses HTC’s “UltraPixel” technology, which is supposedly capable of capturing more light than cameras that use the traditional megapixel.

We spent some time snapping photos and editing pictures with the HTC One. Here’s what we came away with.

