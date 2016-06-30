Things got odd in Ottawa when the leaders of Canada, Mexico, and the US tried to shake hands

US President Barack Obama, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are in Ottawa this week, taking part in their final “Three Amigos” summit.

Trudeau and Peña Nieto met in the Canadian capital yesterday for introductions and some light cardio, and they were joined by Obama on Wednesday for talks on trade, energy, and other issues facing North America.

When the three of them attempted to shake hands in front of the press on Wednesday afternoon, things got a little … awkward.

The three leaders made it on the dais without incident, stopping and standing in front of the Canadian Parliament building.

After a brief wave, Trudeau reaches toward Obama for a handshake first, perhaps indicating an acknowledgement of US primacy on the continent.

Then, while continuing to shake Obama’s hand, Trudeau reaches toward Peña Nieto. The Mexican president reaches forward with both hands, perhaps in anticipation of the three countries coming together.

Obama doesn’t initially react, then lets Trudeau’s hand go before pausing, perhaps in a continuation of his often cautious approach to international relations.

Obama and Peña Nieto then shake hands, turning to the audience and laughing along with Trudeau. The three move toward the stairs, with Peña Nieto leading the way down.

Then, in a sudden international development, Obama turns toward the buildings behind the photo op, with Trudeau turning to give him a rundown on what they are. Peña Nieto, after momentarily disappearing from view, pops back up on to the stage.

The three heads of state take in the sights for a few moments, then walk off the stage in an orderly fashion. It would appear that relations between the countries of North America are smooth, even if their leaders’ choreography is not.

Watch the whole thing:

