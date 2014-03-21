9 Weird Things Highly Successful People Do To Be More Creative

If you want to be successful, you may need to get a little weird.

According to Harvard psychologist Shelley Carson, eccentric people tend to be more creative because of something called “cognitive disinhibition.” Basically, creative folks have less of a filter on their thoughts and actions, which makes them more likely to do things that don’t follow the norms of behaviour.

Looking at the lives of immensely successful people, it becomes clear that strangeness has its benefits. From Marissa Mayer’s eccentric sleeping schedule to Ludwig van Beethoven’s affinity for composing in the bathtub, here’s a look some weird habits that have fuelled success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.