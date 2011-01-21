How To Make $3 Billion By 30

Nicholas Carlson
Andrew Mason

Photo: AP Photo

After turning down a $6 billion buyout offer from Google late last year, Groupon will file for a $15 billion IPO later this year.Guess how much Groupon CEO Andrew Mason will be worth when that happens?

A source close to the company confirms Andrew owns about ~20% of the company. That means, when the IPO  goes through, he’ll worth a shocking $3 billion.

He’s just 30 years old!

Groupon‘s success hasn’t only been good for Andrew, either. Just two years old, the company employs 4,500 people worldwide – including a thousand creative and sales-y types in Chicago. That number was just 3,000 in November 2010. It could be 10,000 by this year’s end.

And to what do all these people owe their riches and employ?

Some of the weirdest coupons you will ever see, mailed to your inbox every single day.

$18 for a One-Hour Salt Air Treatment at Halo Air Salt Rooms, anyone? Care for a little impromptu plastic surgery? It’s 71% off…

Now, it may feel like we’re mocking Groupon for sending these deals to its subscribers every day, but how could we be? There are 15 billion reasons we are not!

One source close to one of the big Internet companies that tried to buy Groupon last fall told me these deals are the next evolution of Internet advertising after search. They are better than search, this exec said, because these ads don’t wait for users to come to them – these ads find you.

Still, they’re kind of weird, right?

Try not to stay awake tonight worring about the 15 people who actually bought this Groupon

This is a famous one.

Does that squirrel look funny to you?

Think this offer got forwarded around much?

On the one hand, you have no idea what salt air treatment is. On the other…IT'S 72% OFF!!!!!!

The Nets. Hah. They're terrible.

Why live life for yourself when you can buy it in a box for 51% off?

Now, to be fair to our friend Andrew Mason. Groupon does have some really awesome deals…

Our favourite was this coupon for a golf course in New York. It was a steal.

And EVERYONE went nuts for this Gap deal.

So, who are the people behind these bizarre coupons?

