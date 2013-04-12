There's A Strange Green Bubble Hanging Around In Space

planetary nebula IC 1295

The strange green glowing bubble shown below is a planetary nebula known as IC 1295.

Planetary nebulas are gaseous regions of space surrounding a dying star. The star explodes and sends material flying from its core, which glows brightly because of the energy of the explosion.

The ageing star is a blue-white dot at the centre of the green bubble. It will slowly cool over the next few billion years, turning into a very faint white dwarf. By that point, the bubble will probably have dissipated.

This green bubble is located about 3,300 light-years away from us in the constellation Scutum, in our very own Milky Way galaxy.

It seems to have multiple shells of glowing gas — which are green because the gasses that came from the star contain a lot of oxygen.

Here’s a video showing where in the Milky Way the nebula is located:

