20 Surreal Images From Google Street View

Dylan Love
9 eyes gunJon RafmanJust a regular day on the street.

Jon Rafman of 9-eyes.com has curated some of the most stunning images we’ve seen from Google Street View.

These pictures run from scary to beautiful to strange, and they were serendipitously captured by the Google camera car.

We absolutely recommend checking out Rafman’s full site, and we’ve assembled some of our favourites here.

Kids with (toy) guns.

Fire hydrant in action.

Sprinting caribou.

We hope a parent is nearby.

A house on fire.

Not the recommended way to travel.

An attempt at a hoax?

Accident in progress.

Even the elephant's face is blurred.

Quite a sight from your front door.

Eerie and beautiful.

I'll have what he's having.

Just a sleeping robot on a park bench.

Flock of seagulls.

Did the Google car get pulled over?

The belly, the beard, the jeans.

Overdressed for the occasion.

A police shakedown.

Sick in the street.

Hopping over the fence.

Itching for a new iPhone app?

Click here to check out the top paid iPhone apps of 2013 »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us