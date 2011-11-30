WEIRD: Why Is Newt Gingrich's Campaign Email Getting Sent Out By National Review?

We were just forwarded this email which went out to a National Review email list this morning from Newt Gingrich’s presidential campaign.



The conservative publication has not endorsed a candidate in the election, and we can’t yet be sure that the email address was not spoofed. This could also be list-buying, which happens — though it’s a bit unusual to see the list-seller’s email address included in the email.

The same email was sent to Gingrich’s list of supporters on Sunday — hours after he secured the endorsement of the conservative New Hampshire Union Leader.

We’ve emailed National Review for comment.

UPDATE: 11:03: It seems the Gingrich campaign has also been sending out emails to readers of Human Events, in another apparent list-buying deal.

UPDATE: 11:44: Comment from National Review Publisher Jack Fowler: The Gingrich campaign rented our email list (people who have agreed to accept such solicitations) from our list broker. That simple.

Here’s the email:

From: National Review <[email protected]>

Date: Tue, Nov 29, 2011 at 9:17 AM

Subject: Newt Gets Another Big Endorsement

To: [REDACTED]

Today Speaker Gingrich received the coveted endorsement of one of the country’s most important conservative publications, the Manchester Union-Leader. The Manchester Union-Leader was among the first to champion Ronald Reagan and has a history of endorsing eventual New Hampshire primary winners! This is just further evidence that Speaker Gingrich is the conservative frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for President!

From today’s front-page editorial:

“America is at a crucial crossroads. It is not going to be enough to merely replace Barack Obama next year. We are in critical need of the innovative, forward-looking strategy and positive leadership that Gingrich has shown he is capable of providing.

“He did so with the Contract with America. He did it in bringing in the first Republican House in 40 years and by forging balanced budgets and even a surplus despite the political challenge of dealing with a Democratic President. A lot of candidates say they’re going to improve Washington. Newt Gingrich has actually done that, and in this race he offers the best shot of doing it again.”



This campaign is peaking at just the right moment. With bold policy initiatives and a history of conservative leadership, Speaker Gingrich has established himself as the conservative alternative to Mitt Romney. Governor Romney is well funded and has a strong organisation that has been built during his nearly 5-year Presidential run. If you are ready for bold policies that go beyond timid tinkering around the edges offered by Governor Romney, then we need you to endorse Newt too! We need to 20,000 people to endorse Newt this week by making financial contribution of any amount to this campaign!



Voting begins right after the holidays and we need your help to get out the vote in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and beyond! Will you invest in a conservative future by making a generous financial contribution of $25, $50, $100, up to the maximum contribution of $2500?

Thank You,

Michael Krull

Newt 2012

Campaign Manager

To Donate By Mail Please Send Checks To:

Newt 2012

Post Office Box 550769

Atlanta, GA 30355

Contributions to Newt 2012 are not tax deductible for federal income tax purposes. The maximum an individual may contribute to Newt 2012 is $2,500 for the primary election and an additional $2,500 for the general election. Couples may contribute up to $5,000 for each election; joint contributions require the signature of both spouses. Federal multicandidate PACs may contribute up to $5,000 for each election. By submitting your contribution, you agree that the first $2,500 of a contribution will be designated for the 2012 election, and any additional amount, up to $2,500 will be designated for the 2012 general election. Contributions from corporations, foreign nationals, and federal government contractors are prohibited. Contributions must be made from personal funds and may not be reimbursed by any other person. Federal law requires us to use our best efforts to obtain and report the name, mailing address, occupation, and name of employer for each individual whose contributions aggregate in excess of $200 in an election cycle.

Paid for by Newt 2012

