This Motorcycle Runs On Feces

Photo: TotoTalk
Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.
- This motorcycle is powered by — ahem — human excrement >
- Ever wanted a computer without all that troublesome functionality? This chalkboard laptop is for you >
- Check out this magnetically levitated lampshade >
- Star Wars fans take note — someone built a subwoofer into a model of the Death Star >
Did you know Steve Jobs was robbed at gunpoint in the 1970s? Click here to check out 8 things we just learned about him >
