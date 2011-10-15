This Motorcycle Runs On Feces

Photo: TotoTalk

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.

This motorcycle is powered by — ahem — human excrement >

Ever wanted a computer without all that troublesome functionality? This chalkboard laptop is for you >

Check out this magnetically levitated lampshade >

Star Wars fans take note — someone built a subwoofer into a model of the Death Star >

Did you know Steve Jobs was robbed at gunpoint in the 1970s? Click here to check out 8 things we just learned about him >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.