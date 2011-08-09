WEIRD GADGET NEWS: Three Lego Men Are Going To Jupiter, The Household Duster Gets A Makeover

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.



Three Lego figures will travel all the way to Jupiter >

You can build a camera that you fire out of a grenade launcher >

The household duster has (finally?) gotten a 21st-century makeover >

Here’s a robot that can think, learn, and make predictions >

Want more weird stuff? Check out these Easter eggs hidden in your favourite software >

