WEIRD GADGET NEWS: Three Lego Men Are Going To Jupiter, The Household Duster Gets A Makeover

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.
- Three Lego figures will travel all the way to Jupiter >
- You can build a camera that you fire out of a grenade launcher >
- The household duster has (finally?) gotten a 21st-century makeover >
- Here’s a robot that can think, learn, and make predictions >
Want more weird stuff? Check out these Easter eggs hidden in your favourite software >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.