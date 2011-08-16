WEIRD GADGET NEWS: Squirrels Damage fibre Optic Networks, Spiders Make Human Skin Bulletproof

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.



Get ready to kill mosquitoes with lasers >

Spider silk and goat milk can be used to make bulletproof human skin >

An NYU student built a bicycle that mechanically captures energy lost when braking >

Squirrels are to blame for 17% of the damage to fibre optic networks >

Give your next paper aeroplane an electric motor >

Want more weird stuff? Check out crazy photos captured by the Google Street View car >

