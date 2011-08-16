WEIRD GADGET NEWS: Squirrels Damage fibre Optic Networks, Spiders Make Human Skin Bulletproof

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.
- Get ready to kill mosquitoes with lasers >
- Spider silk and goat milk can be used to make bulletproof human skin >
- An NYU student built a bicycle that mechanically captures energy lost when braking >
- Squirrels are to blame for 17% of the damage to fibre optic networks >
- Give your next paper aeroplane an electric motor >
Want more weird stuff? Check out crazy photos captured by the Google Street View car >
