WEIRD GADGET NEWS: Squirrels Damage fibre Optic Networks, Spiders Make Human Skin Bulletproof

Dylan Love
squirrel beer

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.

  • Get ready to kill mosquitoes with lasers >
  • Spider silk and goat milk can be used to make bulletproof human skin >
  • An NYU student built a bicycle that mechanically captures energy lost when braking >
  • Squirrels are to blame for 17% of the damage to fibre optic networks >
  • Give your next paper aeroplane an electric motor >

