WEIRD GADGET NEWS: A Human-Powered Helicopter Breaks A World Record And An Airport Employs Holographic People

Dylan Love
human powered helicopter

Photo: Screenshot

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.

  • Here’s an airport employing holographic staff >
  • Soon we will wear antennas in our clothes >
  • Check out Apple’s official instructions on how to carry your computer >
  • Nuclear-powered aircraft are closer than we think >
  • A human-powered helicopter just broke an impressive world record >
  • This terrifying video explains what the singularity is >

