WEIRD GADGET NEWS: A Human-Powered Helicopter Breaks A World Record And An Airport Employs Holographic People

Photo: Screenshot
Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.
- Here’s an airport employing holographic staff >
- Soon we will wear antennas in our clothes >
- Check out Apple’s official instructions on how to carry your computer >
- Nuclear-powered aircraft are closer than we think >
- A human-powered helicopter just broke an impressive world record >
- This terrifying video explains what the singularity is >
Want more weird stuff? Check out 10 gadgets invented by mistake >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.