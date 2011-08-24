WEIRD GADGET NEWS: A Human-Powered Helicopter Breaks A World Record And An Airport Employs Holographic People

Photo: Screenshot

Here’s some of the wackiest stuff we found floating around the Internet this morning.

Here’s an airport employing holographic staff >

Soon we will wear antennas in our clothes >

Check out Apple’s official instructions on how to carry your computer >

Nuclear-powered aircraft are closer than we think >

A human-powered helicopter just broke an impressive world record >

This terrifying video explains what the singularity is >

