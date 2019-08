Although this may be a foreign concept to many, eating insects is a common practice in many cultures. Insect meals could be a more environment-friendly protein source than meat. Architecture firm, Terreform ONE, has built a shelter to raise edible crickets and promote insect consumption.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.