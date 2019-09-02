16 polarizing-yet-popular food combinations that spark debate

- There are tons of unexpected food combinations that are actually delicious.
- From pineapple on pizza to cheese on apple pie, these meals are popular but also spark debate.
- Sweet-and-salty combos, peanut variations, and tangy treats and drinks make the list.
Ian Burke contributed to a previous version of this article.
Wendy’s’ director of culinary innovation, Shelly Thobe, spoke on the combination, saying, “And I think it’s that salty-sweet, hot-cold dynamic that works so well. It’s activating so many of our senses. It’s taste, it’s texture – it confuses your taste buds … in a good way. It’s a crazy, intense experience,” according to Thrillist.
Fries are also popular with soft-serve ice cream. Plus, they act as a vessel that is much more interesting than a straw or a spoon.
In fact, peanut-butter burgers — which are popular in Indiana — are more and more common, even cropping up on the menus of popular burger joints in New York City. Even Guy Fieri was skeptical at first, but now he loves the meal, as shown on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
This combination is also a nostalgic breakfast or tea-time treat in Ireland, according to The Daily Edge.
His creation sparked a trend — and many debates over whether or not pineapple should be anywhere near pizza — and the pie, usually combined with ham, was the fan-favorite in four states in 2021, according to Slice as per Thrillist.
The pairing was supposedly created in the 17th century in England, and since apples weren’t actually sweet until the 19th century and freezers weren’t common until the 20th century, cheese was the perfect topping, according to Yahoo.
Sharp cheddar cheese is typically favored since it cuts into the sweetness of the apples. It can be placed on top, baked into the crust, or blended into the filling.
Other movie theater candies like Reese’s Pieces, Milk Duds, and Sno-Caps are also popular choices.
There are links to Swedish cuisine with a supposedly popular banana curry pizza.
Whether it’s bacon on blueberry, smoked salmon on pumpernickel, guacamole on cinnamon raisin, or even strawberry cream cheese on an everything bagel, the contrasting flavors polarize many bagel store-goers. And when additional accouterments like cold cuts or jalapeños are added, it may simultaneously heighten flavors and baffle some people.
Something as simple as cutting a cantaloupe and wrapping prosciutto around the slices can be a delectable treat. The juicy melon and dry and salty cold cut create an elevated and unique taste. Just as the fattiness and juiciness of fruits and cheese are popular pairings, this combination is also divine.
