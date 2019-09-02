16 polarizing-yet-popular food combinations that spark debate

French fries dipped in milkshakes make for a sweet and savory treat.

This treat, which was combined by diner-goers in the ’50s — and made only more popular by the likes of Wendy’s — is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. The Wendy’s Frosty was one of the original items on the menu when the chain opened in 1969, with founder, Dave Thomas, concocting the recipe , and fans love to dip their fries in the thick, cold shake.

Wendy’s’ director of culinary innovation, Shelly Thobe, spoke on the combination, saying, “And I think it’s that salty-sweet, hot-cold dynamic that works so well. It’s activating so many of our senses. It’s taste, it’s texture – it confuses your taste buds … in a good way. It’s a crazy, intense experience,” according to Thrillist.

Fries are also popular with soft-serve ice cream. Plus, they act as a vessel that is much more interesting than a straw or a spoon.