16 polarizing-yet-popular food combinations that spark debate

Victoria Montalti
Pineapple and ham on pizza next to a pickle and peanut butter sandwich.
Pineapple on pizza and pickles on peanut butter sandwiches are just a couple of popular-yet-polarizing meals. Shutterstock
  • There are tons of unexpected food combinations that are actually delicious.
  • From pineapple on pizza to cheese on apple pie, these meals are popular but also spark debate.
  • Sweet-and-salty combos, peanut variations, and tangy treats and drinks make the list.

Ian Burke contributed to a previous version of this article.

French fries dipped in milkshakes make for a sweet and savory treat.
Chocolate shake with chocolate syrup in a glass next to golden french fries.
Dipping french fries in milkshakes is a popular diner and fast-food treat. Shutterstock
This treat, which was combined by diner-goers in the ’50s — and made only more popular by the likes of Wendy’s — is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. The Wendy’s Frosty was one of the original items on the menu when the chain opened in 1969, with founder, Dave Thomas, concocting the recipe, and fans love to dip their fries in the thick, cold shake.

Wendy’s’ director of culinary innovation, Shelly Thobe, spoke on the combination, saying, “And I think it’s that salty-sweet, hot-cold dynamic that works so well. It’s activating so many of our senses. It’s taste, it’s texture – it confuses your taste buds … in a good way. It’s a crazy, intense experience,” according to Thrillist.

Fries are also popular with soft-serve ice cream. Plus, they act as a vessel that is much more interesting than a straw or a spoon. 

Peanut butter adds a layer of sweet nuttiness to the classic American hamburger.
Untitled (65)
A peanut butter spread may be the new top-tier sauce for burgers. Shutterstock / MaraZe
A layer of peanut butter can go a long way on a burger. In addition to the sweetness and nuttiness that adds complexity to the flavor profile, peanut butter adds a crunchy or smooth texture to the sandwich — depending on what kind is used. A burger is sad without a sauce or spread, so this may be the next best thing to ketchup.

In fact, peanut-butter burgers — which are popular in Indiana — are more and more common, even cropping up on the menus of popular burger joints in New York City. Even Guy Fieri was skeptical at first, but now he loves the meal, as shown on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

While butter-and-sugar sandwiches might not be the healthiest snack in the world, they sure are tasty.
Untitled (67)
Who needs peanut butter and jelly when you have butter and sugar cubes? Shutterstock / SergeyMarina / THONGCHAI PITTAYANON
Besides combining delicious fats and sugar — two things our bodies have evolved to crave — a butter-and-sugar sandwich is a wonderland of texture. Granular sugar combined with soft butter and your choice of crunchy or soft bread adds an extra dimension to this treat. 

This combination is also a nostalgic breakfast or tea-time treat in Ireland, according to The Daily Edge.

“Hawaiian” pizza — created in Ontario, Canada — has sparked debate for decades.
Pineapple and diced ham on a cheese and sauce pizza pie.
Adding pineapple to pizza may have been the most controversial food combination created. Shutterstock
Pineapple on pizza: a combination that regularly prompts heated arguments. And it may not surprise you that this pizza was not in fact created in Hawaii. In Ontario, Canada, in the 1960s, Sam Panopoulos opened a pizza joint and experimented with different toppings to lure customers in. “Hawaiian” was the name brand of pineapples that Panopoulos used, creating the famous pizza name, according to the BBC.

His creation sparked a trend — and many debates over whether or not pineapple should be anywhere near pizza — and the pie, usually combined with ham, was the fan-favorite in four states in 2021, according to Slice as per Thrillist.

The salty brine from pickles can add a punch to peanut butter, and they pair great in a sandwich.
Untitled (62)
Pickle-and-peanut butter sandwiches originated during the Great Depression. Shutterstock / fukume / neil langan
Peanut butter-and-pickle sandwiches most likely originated during the Great Depression as a cheap and satisfying meal. Whether in the form of pickle slices, chips, or relish, its combination with peanut butter mimics tangy South and East Asian food flavors, according to Slate. Here, the briny pickle flavor is cut by the sweet, nutty taste of the peanut butter. Bread and Butter pickles, which are a sweet variety, are also popular with this combination, swaying it to be more sweet than sour.
Mixing alcohol such as red wine with Coca-Cola is popular in Spain. The combination is often called a Calimocho or Kalimotxo.
Untitled (88)
Combining Coca-Cola and red wine creates a refreshing cocktail. Shutterstock / ImYanis / Getty / NurPhoto
This cocktail, named Calimocho, is perfect for hot summer days as it’s best served over ice. The most popular way to prepare the concoction is to dump out half of a 2-liter bottle of Coke and pour in a bottle of cheap red wine. The coke’s sweet flavor and carbonation can turn a less-than-stellar bottle of wine into a tasty and refreshing poolside drink. The fizziness and acidity also complement each other.
Sharp cheddar cheese cuts into the sweetness of apple pie.
A slice of apple pie next to two blocks to orange cheddar cheese.
Dating back to the 17th century, this apple-and-cheese combination is still popular in many regions. Shutterstock
Some may have never heard of cheese on apple pie, and they are likely more accustomed to a vanilla ice cream pairing instead. But for those in Britain, Canada, the Midwest, Pennsylvania, and New England (where dairy farms are plentiful), this treat is favored.

The pairing was supposedly created in the 17th century in England, and since apples weren’t actually sweet until the 19th century and freezers weren’t common until the 20th century, cheese was the perfect topping, according to Yahoo.

Sharp cheddar cheese is typically favored since it cuts into the sweetness of the apples. It can be placed on top, baked into the crust, or blended into the filling.

Chocolate candy and popcorn make for the ultimate salty-sweet movie snack — at home or in the theaters.
Untitled (72)
Chocolate candies perfectly contrast and complement salty popcorn. Amazon
Salt, butter, chocolate, movies. What more could you need? Here, the M&Ms provide a sweet crunch among the fluffy pieces of salty popcorn, and they cut down the intensity of the butter. And when the popcorn is warm, the chocolate melts into it.

Other movie theater candies like Reese’s Pieces, Milk Duds, and Sno-Caps are also popular choices.

Bananas offer a fruity sweetness to a usually savory slice of pizza.
Untitled (87)
Bananas on pizza. Shutterstock / pittaya46 / Hanna_photo
While the age-old argument of whether pineapple belongs on pizza has been raging for decades, a different fruit topping has been quietly converting pizza lovers: bananas. Popping a few slices of banana on your pizza can lend a sweet kick to an ordinary slice.

There are links to Swedish cuisine with a supposedly popular banana curry pizza. 

Cream cheese cuts through the scorching heat of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, allowing you to eat the entire bag without setting your tongue on fire.
Untitled (70)
Cream cheese can serve as a refreshing dip for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Amazon
A bit of cooling cream cheese is a welcome reprieve after a handful of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Cream cheese isn’t necessarily a dip on its own but it is great for this. They’re even often combined to create spicy 7-layer dips.
There’s an infinite number of combinations possible for bagels, and sweet-and-savory ones spark arguments.
7 open face bagels with various toppings including smoked salmon, bananas, Nutella, peanuts, orange slices, and radishes..
Sweet bagels with savory fillings and vice versa spark debates among bagel lovers. Shutterstock
People get quite touchy about bagel flavors and contrasting fillings. When a sweet bagel is combined with a savory spread to create someone’s beloved choice, for instance, it can bewilder other people.

Whether it’s bacon on blueberry, smoked salmon on pumpernickel, guacamole on cinnamon raisin, or even strawberry cream cheese on an everything bagel, the contrasting flavors polarize many bagel store-goers. And when additional accouterments like cold cuts or jalapeños are added, it may simultaneously heighten flavors and baffle some people.

Rice acts as a flavor delivery device in this ketchup-based combination.
Untitled (66)
Rice with ketchup. Shutterstock / matin / TIvanova
Plain rice can often be bland when it’s cooked without any spices or seasonings — that’s where ketchup comes in. The starchy rice is offset by the sweet and tangy ketchup. In Filipino cuisine, banana ketchup — a tangy, sweet condiment with a fruity flavor — is often eaten with rice. 
Syrup drizzled on bacon has become more common, but some people still prefer them separately at breakfast time.
Crispy strips of bacon next to a clear glass jug of syrup.
Drizzling syrup on bacon makes for an indulgent combination. Shutterstock
Bacon is not limited to the confines of a breakfast table — it’s excellent as a burger topping, in caramelized jams, and wrapped around a multitude of vegetables — but it’s arguably best in the morning. A contested choice, syrup drizzled on bacon adds an indulgent layer to the fan favorite. Some may want to keep their savory and sweet items separate, but this way of eating bacon is pretty popular now.
Prosciutto-wrapped melon combines juicy and fatty consistencies and flavors.
Prosciutto slices and thyme on top of cantaloupe slices.
This treat tastes great and can boost your immune system. Shutterstock
Combining cold, moist foods with hot, dry foods was traditional in Roman times to boost immunity levels, according to Eataly. But the melon-and-prosciutto combination didn’t become popular until the 1960s. 

Something as simple as cutting a cantaloupe and wrapping prosciutto around the slices can be a delectable treat. The juicy melon and dry and salty cold cut create an elevated and unique taste. Just as the fattiness and juiciness of fruits and cheese are popular pairings, this combination is also divine.

Peanut butter and bananas are classic together, but add bacon and it’s a whole new beast.
A white bread sandwich filled with banana, peanut butter, and bacon.
Elvis Presley’s favorite sandwich combines banana, peanut butter, and bacon. Shutterstock
Peanut butter and banana and bacon, oh my! This rich and fatty combination was supposedly Elvis Presley’s favorite, served up in between bread and fried. The sweet and savory sandwich, commonly called “The Elvis,” combines only a few simple ingredients but creates a multidimensional flavor profile.
Dr Pepper and peanuts can be combined to create a fizzy and salty treat.
A red Dr Pepper can sitting in ice next to many de-shelled peanuts.
This Texas treat combines a popular game day drink and snack. Shutterstock
This combination may come off as bizarre: The idea of bits of peanuts floating and getting soggy in a drink isn’t necessarily appetizing. However, Buzzfeed cited this fizzy-and-salty combo as a Texas favorite. While many have never heard of this, variations, including Dr Pepper and peanut brittle, have popped up, making the idea a bit more digestible.

Victoria Montalti