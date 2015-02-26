This chart shows a complete breakdown of flavour pairings in the kitchen

It’s hard to be a matchmaker in the kitchen. If your palette isn’t naturally sophisticated, this graphic is the perfect crash course to take your taste buds to the next level.

Information is Beautiful designer David McCandless and Willow Tyrer explored 1,000 recipes to find patterns in flavour combinations and visualized the results. For example, we were surprised to learn that blackberries complement seaweed and pigeon pairs well with cinnamon.

Check out the graphic below:

McCandless’s new book, “Knowledge is Beautiful,” explores more visualizations like this one.

