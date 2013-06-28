8 Crazy Perks Tech Companies Actually Give Employees

Perks are a way for employers to show how much they care about their employees. Google has its food, and Business Insider has its ping pong table.
And now a company called AnyPerk is turning perks into a business.
Large companies can afford perks because of the “bulk discount” they get due to the size of their pool – lots and lots of employees. But what about those two-person startups using an ironing board as a weird inconvenient standing desk?
That’s where AnyPerk comes in. It exists to serve all those companies that might not have the time or employee numbers necessary to set up their own worthwhile perk system.
There are some of the more conventional offerings – discounts on all major mobile phone providers, gym deals, home cleaning discounts. But there are also a few weird ones in the mix.
Weirdly enough, AnyPerk itself offers one of the most unusual perks we’ve ever seen.
Why not get your employees a 15% discount on Indian cooking classes?
I Heart Curry will teach anyone in the Bay area how to make three different Indian food items from scratch in three hours.
Through AnyPerk, your employees can get 50% off a membership to Tie Society, a Netflix-style tie startup.
Here's the pitch, straight from their site: 'Are You a Company Seeking a Fun Cooking Team Building that Energizes, Engages and Fires-up Your Team?'
CEO Chef appears to be a company built around teaching your employees how to cook a meal together. Teamwork and eating.
We're unsure why you'd want your non-HR employees to have access to The Resumator, a popular platform for applicant tracking, but it's there if you want it.
What kind of perks are there for AnyPerk employees? Do your job well enough and you get painted as a dragonslayer.
Cisco's Chief Globalization Officer, Wim Elfrink, had to move from India to the US. Cisco picked up the $192,195 bill, even adding $48,968 for a child education allowance.
Vivek Ranadivé founded TIBCO Software in 1997 and is still the company's CEO.
Last year, he renegotiated his employment contract and the company picked up his $35,000 legal tab for that.
Chartbeat makes stat-tracking software for websites, but its employees are welcome to bring their dogs to the company's 'puppytorium.'
We imagine it's hard to get too stressed when fluffy animals are so nearby.
