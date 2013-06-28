8 Crazy Perks Tech Companies Actually Give Employees

Perks are a way for employers to show how much they care about their employees. Google has its food, and Business Insider has its ping pong table.



And now a company called AnyPerk is turning perks into a business.

Large companies can afford perks because of the “bulk discount” they get due to the size of their pool – lots and lots of employees. But what about those two-person startups using an ironing board as a weird inconvenient standing desk?

That’s where AnyPerk comes in. It exists to serve all those companies that might not have the time or employee numbers necessary to set up their own worthwhile perk system.

There are some of the more conventional offerings – discounts on all major mobile phone providers, gym deals, home cleaning discounts. But there are also a few weird ones in the mix.

Weirdly enough, AnyPerk itself offers one of the most unusual perks we’ve ever seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.