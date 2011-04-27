It Came From eBay: The 15 Most Ridiculous Auction Items That Actually Sold

Dylan Love
How far would you go to score a quick buck? eBay makes it easy to raise some extra cash and get rid of old stuff at the same.

But some people take it too far.

There are all kinds of wacky things for sale on the auction site. WeirdAuctionListings.info catalogues the especially nutty ones. We’ve gathered a few here for your amusement and horror.

Happy bidding!

Jailhouse toilet/sink Combo

What it is: A toilet from the big house. For the person in your family who has everything.

Starting bid: $1.00

Sold for: $10.50

Mickey Mouse potato

What it is: A potato shaped like a very famous cartoon character.

Starting bid: $0.99

Sold for: $7.50

Partially eaten bar of soap

What it is: A piece of soap with a nice chunk bitten out of it.

Starting bid: $0.01

Sold for: $0.06

Blow up a building!

What it is: The right to push the button that will set off an explosion to demolish this building.

Starting bid: $100

Sold for: $5,207

When garlic and crosses don't cut it...

What it is: A vampire hunting kit. For those who take Twilight a little too seriously.

Starting bid: $0.99

Sold for: $56.00

Real estate, but only sort of.

What it is: Dirt from Alabama.

Starting bid: $0.99

Sold for: Never sold - the seller cancelled the listing.

Sasquatch on toast

What it is: A Sasquatch burned into a piece of toast.

Starting bid: $0.01

Sold for: $33.35

UPS's nightmare: a hornet's nest

What it is: Just a hornet's nest. Shipping might be tricky.

Starting bid: $0.99

Sold for: $217.79

An animal you can tote.

What it is: An armadillo that's been fashioned into a purse. Gone are the days of having to tote your belongings around in something that was never alive.

Starting bid: not given

Sold for: $146.55

A real frog that has taken up golfing in death.

What it is: A golfing frog from a taxedirmist.

Starting bid: not given

Sold for: $14.32

Fake bacon earrings that could inspire an unusual use for leftovers

What it is: Bacon earrings for the meat-loving jewellery enthusiast.

Starting bid: $10.99

Sold for: Still available to bid on!

A 2-foot by 2-foot section of a wall

What it is: A resemblance of Jesus on some guy's wall.

Starting bid: $7,999.99

Sold for: Still available to bid on!

A rock that looks like it's flipping the bird

What it is: A rock, defiantly giving you the middle finger since the days of the dinosaur.

Starting bid: $5.99

Sold for: Still available to bid on!

A calculator that's advertised superbly

What it is: A graphing calculator. Hardly a weird thing to sell on eBay. We're just big fans of the exquisite marketing.

Starting bid: $9.99

Sold for: $56.00

A vicious-looking frog from a taxidermist

What it is: We hope that this 'flesh eating toad' is simply the product of a creative taxidermist, not a real creature.

Starting bid: $150.00

Sold for: $274.99

eBay's not the only place to buy weird stuff.

Click here to check out the absolute worst of Etsy >>

