It Came From eBay: The 15 Most Ridiculous Auction Items That Actually Sold

How far would you go to score a quick buck? eBay makes it easy to raise some extra cash and get rid of old stuff at the same.
But some people take it too far.
There are all kinds of wacky things for sale on the auction site. WeirdAuctionListings.info catalogues the especially nutty ones. We’ve gathered a few here for your amusement and horror.
Happy bidding!
What it is: A toilet from the big house. For the person in your family who has everything.
Starting bid: $1.00
Sold for: $10.50
What it is: A potato shaped like a very famous cartoon character.
Starting bid: $0.99
Sold for: $7.50
What it is: The right to push the button that will set off an explosion to demolish this building.
Starting bid: $100
Sold for: $5,207
What it is: A vampire hunting kit. For those who take Twilight a little too seriously.
Starting bid: $0.99
Sold for: $56.00
What it is: Dirt from Alabama.
Starting bid: $0.99
Sold for: Never sold - the seller cancelled the listing.
What it is: An armadillo that's been fashioned into a purse. Gone are the days of having to tote your belongings around in something that was never alive.
Starting bid: not given
Sold for: $146.55
What it is: Bacon earrings for the meat-loving jewellery enthusiast.
Starting bid: $10.99
Sold for: Still available to bid on!
What it is: A resemblance of Jesus on some guy's wall.
Starting bid: $7,999.99
Sold for: Still available to bid on!
What it is: A rock, defiantly giving you the middle finger since the days of the dinosaur.
Starting bid: $5.99
Sold for: Still available to bid on!
What it is: A graphing calculator. Hardly a weird thing to sell on eBay. We're just big fans of the exquisite marketing.
Starting bid: $9.99
Sold for: $56.00
What it is: We hope that this 'flesh eating toad' is simply the product of a creative taxidermist, not a real creature.
Starting bid: $150.00
Sold for: $274.99
