The Weirdest Celebrity Items To Be Auctioned Off On eBay

From following stars’ every move on Twitter to keeping up with the latest gossip on TMZ, it seems our thirst for celebrities is unsatiable.



And that fascination has even reached the auction block, with people paying exorbitant sums for bizarre items with some celebrity connection.

Wikicollecting has put together a list of some of the strangest celebrity items that have been put up for auction.

Several, even those whose links to the stars were tenuous at best, sold for thousands of dollars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.