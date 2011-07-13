The Weirdest Celebrity Items To Be Auctioned Off On eBay

From following stars’ every move on Twitter to keeping up with the latest gossip on TMZ, it seems our thirst for celebrities is unsatiable.
And that fascination has even reached the auction block, with people paying exorbitant sums for bizarre items with some celebrity connection.
Wikicollecting has put together a list of some of the strangest celebrity items that have been put up for auction.
Several, even those whose links to the stars were tenuous at best, sold for thousands of dollars.
Last January, Justin Bieber and Ozzy Osbourne paired up for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, reports People.
Sharon Osbourne then listed the suit on eBay, where it raised an astounding $5,800. The proceeds were was donated to the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai.
Britney Spears' chewing gum was listed on eBay in 2004 for a whopping $14,000 (via People). The seller competed with himself on the site and pushed the price into the thousands.
Although the seller provided no authenticity, the listings incorporated photos and a ticket stub of where the gum was reportedly chewed and spit out.
Many of Spears' used gum wads actually went on sale in 2004, mostly ranging from $5 to $10.
In 2009, the autographed cane that was used on the pilot of 'House' was put up for auction by the TV Academy Foundation. It reportedly raised $8,300.
Another one of Laurie's canes used on the show, listed as a 36-inch long alpaca silver crook cane, is currently up for auction on eBay for $232.75.
Apparently, Brad and Angelina's air molecules are worth plenty.
The Daily Mail reported that a jar supposedly holding their breath, which someone 'caught' as they walked by on a red carpet, sold for $530 on eBay.
In 2008, the actress' cold paid off when she handed off her dirty tissue in a sealed, signed bag to Tonight show host Jay Leno.
Leno auctioned off the tissue on eBay for a whopping $5,300, which was donated to hunger charity USA Harvest, according to BBC News.
During an interview with New York radio station Z-100 in 2006 during his N-Sync days, Justin didn't finish a plate of French toast he'd been served.
The leftover breakfast scraps were immediately put up on eBay following the show, where they reportedly sold for $3,154 (via Paste Magazine).
Ellen DeGeneres proved the worth of teen sensation Justin Bieber's tresses after she sold his hair on eBay for a staggering $40,668.
She later donated the proceeds to her animal rescue organisation The Gentle Barn Foundation, according to CBS News.
In 2010, the writer's white, porcelain toilet, imported from his New Hampshire home, was listed on eBay for $1 million.
The seller attached a letter of authenticity and reportedly thought the asking price was reasonable because 'Salinger is believed to have left behind a substantial volume of unpublished writing, and...surely Salinger conceived some of it while sitting on' the porcelain throne, New York reported at the time.
Gary Coleman's signed navy blue XL Gap Kids sweatpants caught Jimmy Kimmel's attention when they were put up for sale on eBay in 2008.
Kimmel was caught in a bidding war in which the price of Coleman's sweatpants rose to a heart-stopping $400,000, according to Esquire.
Luckily for Kimmel, the payment was never received so he won with the second highest bid -- $500.
A rare Charlie Chaplin film entitled 'Charlie Chaplin in Zepped' was discovered after a collector bought it on eBay for $5 dollars. He picked up the item simply because he liked the decorative tin it came in, according to The Telegraph.
The seven-minute animated silent film from 1917, which showcases Chaplin defeating a German Zeppelin aircraft and contributing to British WWI effort, has been valued at up to $63,000.
