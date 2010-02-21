Weird! Couple Gets Married At The Apple Store





How iRomantic!

A couple had an unauthorised wedding an the Fifth Avenue NYC Apple retail store on Valentine’s Day, according to an Entertainment Weekly blog, via Techmeme. The priest dressed up as Steve Jobs and quoted him in the ceremony, reading vows from an iPhone. The rings were on a first generation iPod.

From Entertainment Weekly’s post:

The happy couple is Josh and Ting Li, who confirm to EW that this was their real wedding. They first bonded over a mutual fascination with all things clickwheel, Josh says. “We got to know each other because Ting was looking to buy an iPod…and I managed to strike up a conversation that way.” Romance blossomed for the two iLovebirds. “I used to joke that the Apple Store is my church because I am not religious, and I loved everything Apple,” Josh adds. “Ting then came up with the idea of having the wedding there.”

