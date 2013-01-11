The Bizarre Truth About The Largest Gadget Show On The Planet

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

In theory, the Consumer Electronics Show is supposed to set the stage for what to expect in the coming year of gadgets and personal tech.Despite what the CES haters might say, the event still accomplishes that to an extent.



But there’s also a strange side to CES. While the big companies like Samsung, Sony, and Toshiba take up the bulk of the main show floor, most of the show is just plain weird.

There are thousands of square feet dedicated to accessories, headphones, and a bunch of other junk you’ll probably never care to buy. There’s even a giant swath of real estate dedicated to iPhone cases. Hundreds and hundreds of iPhone cases.

Then there are the attention grabbers, the gimmicks companies use to say, “Hey, you! Look at our stuff.” And we’re not just talking about booth babes. It’s simply bizarre.

