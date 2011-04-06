21 Ridiculous Things That Were Actually For Sale On Etsy

Inc. Magazine just had some harsh things to say about Etsy CEO Rob Kalin.



One of the big problems with Etsy is that the site sells mostly handmade goods. It’s hard to scale an operation if you have to make everything by hand.

But, even more than that, not everyone can make very good stuff by hand.

To prove it, a site called Regretsy has been highlighting some of the most absurd Etsy items that have been available for sale.

The following slideshow is just a small sample of the wealth you can find over there.

They range from gross to sad to hilarious.

