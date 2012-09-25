The Weirdest Science Breakthroughs Of The Year

Photo: IgNobels
The annual IgNobel awards highlight scientific research that “makes you laugh then makes you think.”The 22nd annual awards were no different. They were held Thursday September 20 in a night filled with wacky weirdness, mad scientists, and actual Nobel laureates.
The awards ceremony included a mini opera about a cosmic dressmaker, called “The Intelligent Designer,” two paper aeroplane throwing sessions and plenty of other weirdness.
You awards ceremony happened at Harvard’s Sanders theatre, but you can watch the entire webcast of the event online.
Anita Eerland, Rolf Zwann, and Tulio Guadalupe won the Psychology Prize for their study on how leaning to the left makes the Eiffel tower look smaller. Guadalupe accepted the award, because Eerland and Zwann were off getting married.
The research, in the field of embodied cognition, is actually pretty interesting. Embodied cognition is the idea that your brain interprets data from the environment around your body to change the way you think. For example, a warm coffee cup in your hands will make you nicer.
The Peace Prize was awarded to Igor Petrov, a researcher at the Russian company The SKN Company -- which specialises in turning old Russian ammunition into tiny diamonds. The company blows up the old ammunition and then they can isolate the tiny particles of diamond that are created by the explosion.
Two Japanese researchers (Kazutaka Kurihara and Koji Tsukada) won the Acoustics Prize for their invention, the SpeechJammer. The Jammer can shut someone up within seconds because it plays back the speaker's voice to them with a very slight delay (a few hundred milliseconds), which messes up the brain enough to stop someone from talking.
The winners of the Neuroscience Prize, Craig Bennett, Abigail Baird, Michael Miller and George Wolford, get their award for research that really does have a purpose. They used a dead fish to demonstrate that the analysis used in many brain scan studies is faulty -- it can detect brain activity in something that obviously isn't thinking.
Their work has actually helped the field: They said that the rates of people using these faulty methods to analyse data has dropped below 10 per cent since the publication of their paper.
Johan Pettersson dyed his goatee green in honour of his research, which won him the Chemistry Prize.
He found the cause of a weird condition in one small town in Sweden, which causes teenagers' blonde hair to turn green -- new copper piping. Luckily there are no other effects of the piping, so he recommends cold showers to get rid of the green.
The US Government one an IgNobel prize in Literature this year for one of its reports.
The report, called 'Actions Needed to Evaluate the Impact of Efforts to Estimate Costs of Reports and Studies,' recommended that additional reports were needed to analyse the report about reports. They didn't show up to the awards ceremony to accept their prize.
This year's physics prize was awarded to Joseph Keller, Raymond Goldstein, Patrick Warren, and Robin Ball for a study they published on the physics of ponytails. Joseph Keller said in his acceptance speech that the work was inspired by observing the ponytail movements of young women running around campus.
We've all experienced this one: Rouslan Krechtnikov studied what happens when we walk with coffee, and why it always seems to spill, and he won this year's IgNobel prize in Fluid Dynamics.
The reason? The coffee in the cup sloshes with a very similar frequency to the normal person's gait, so the two add together to make big waves in the cup.
Their suggestions to minimize spillage? Walk slow and watch the cup while you walk.
Frans de Waal and Jennifer Pokorny won this year's Anatomy Prize by studying how chimpanzees identify each other.
Their finding? They can recognise their friends and acquaintances based on their butts alone. But, they couldn't match up faces and butts of chimps they didn't know.
No one wants exploding patients, especially when they are doing a colonoscopies. Emmanuel Ben-Soussan and Michel Antonietti got the Medicine prize this year for their work to minimize the instances of 'colonic gas explosion' during a colonoscopy.
This rare event is triggered by the explosion of methane gasses due to the electrical nature of the equipment used to perform the colonoscopy. This can actually be fatal, and the researchers work has helped to make it less frequent.
