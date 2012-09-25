The Weirdest Science Breakthroughs Of The Year

IgNobel winners and Nobel laureates on stage after the IgNobel awards ceremony.

Photo: IgNobels

The annual IgNobel awards highlight scientific research that “makes you laugh then makes you think.”The 22nd annual awards were no different. They were held Thursday September 20 in a night filled with wacky weirdness, mad scientists, and actual Nobel laureates.



The awards ceremony included a mini opera about a cosmic dressmaker, called “The Intelligent Designer,” two paper aeroplane throwing sessions and plenty of other weirdness.

You awards ceremony happened at Harvard’s Sanders theatre, but you can watch the entire webcast of the event online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.