19 awesome and weird things we bought using Amazon Prime

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Amazon is called “The Everything Store” for good reason. We use it for everything.
But with great purchasing power comes some unusual choices. I asked my Business Insider colleagues to share the best things they have bought on a whim using Amazon Prime, and I got some interesting responses.
Some are practical (hangers) while some are nostalgic (a box of Rice Krispies Treats Cereal).
Check out our favourite Amazon Prime buys below.
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.
It turns out my favourite childhood cereal is still available to buy on Amazon. I was so excited, I bought four boxes. Best 2 a.m. purchase ever!
I know this is probably the most boring answer in the world, but for a shopaholic like me, these are a lifesaver.
I bought two pizza steels while at a customer dinner once. Only meant to buy one...but they were both there before I got back to my house the next day.
My boyfriend accidentally broke my original 'cow' mug while washing the dishes. And I kid you not, a replacement was ordered on Amazon within the hour. This mug brings me such joy; I don't even like cows that much.
I recently spent around $15 to order apple-flavored candy corn. Thanks for fuelling my candy addiction, Amazon.
I'm a big fan of Amazon Prime. It's really brought out the inner child in me on some products!
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3DS (Digital Code), $52.75
In one day, I cancelled my cable service and ordered a Roku streaming stick through Amazon Prime.
I recently bought this toothbrush, and it has changed the way I look at brushing my teeth. It used to feel like a chore, but this takes the work out of it. It also seems really efficient, it's decently priced, has great battery life, and best of all, it runs for two minutes so I can't 'rush' or underbrush.
Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, $26.32
My husband and I are really active and travel a lot, and we're always worried about destroying/losing our wedding rings when we're playing sports/ hiking / swimming / staying in unknown places, so for an anniversary present I bought us both these Qalo rings.
They're made of medical-grade silicone and they're super comfortable. Lots of users have switched to silicone rings permanently; I haven't gone that far yet, but I can see myself doing it in the future. Also, a couple started the company, and they do lots of philanthropic work. Cute.
This umbrella gets used nearly every weekend during the summer months. I've lost a few of the original stakes, but replacements are cheap.
Originally purchased for a summer vacation on the beach, this little workhorse is now used pretty much every day by my wife.
Mpow Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 1,000 mAh Power Bank, $31.64
I threw my old keyboard directly in the trash after getting this in the mail.
I was looking for some headphones to wear while exercising, but didn't want to shell out for a premium pair -- I know I'd either destroy them or lose them. This pair was one of the cheapest I've ever purchased, but they are by far the best.
They clip to my shirt to stay put, a wire cinch keeps them from getting tangled on weight-lifting equipment, and they even come with a carrying pouch. When I'm exercising, they stay firmly in my ear, sound halfway decent, and simply will not die.
I've run in the rain with them, left them outside, and even stepped on them. And they come in some cool colours! Best $23 I've ever spent.
MEE audio Sport-Fi M6 Noise Isolating In-Ear Headphones, $23.74
My apple peeler, corer, slicer...it's genius!
Precision Kitchenware Apple Peeler, Corer, and Slicer, $21.09
Just bought these protein bars. The most filling thing my family has ever eaten!
Muscle Pharm Combat Crunch Baked Protein Bars (24-Pack), $86.93
These wipes are great. My sister-in-law used to yell at me for using Windex to clean my glasses; she works in the industry and says that Windex destroys the coating on eye glasses. These wipes on the other hand don't do that. Bonus after I wipe my glasses clean, I will use the wipe to clean my phone.
I just bought these as stocking stuffers for our beach vacation that begins the day after Christmas. Super excited about them!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.