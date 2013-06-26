15 Incredibly Weird Items For Sale On Amazon

Need a stegosaurus costume for your puppy?

We love Amazon for shipping whatever we want to our front door.



We do a majority of our shopping there, which is only possible because Amazon sells just about everything.

But here’s a small problem with being the “everything” store – “everything” includes a lot of weird stuff.

Stegosaurus dog costumes. A rubber ducky that looks like Barack Obama. A “sexy inflatable sheep.”

Not only were we surprised to learn that these are real things that exist in the real world, but they’re also readily available for purchase.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

