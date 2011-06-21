Weird Al Yankovic Finally Releases Controversial Lady Gaga Parody (VIDEO)

The Weird Al Yankovic parody once stymied by Lady Gaga‘s camp has finally surfaced.



Yankovic’s “Perform This Way” video hit YouTube hours ago — and his album, Alpocalypse, comes out today.

Tracks include spoofs on Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, T.I. and Bruno Mars — none of whom have had any issue with Yankovic so far.

It’s the singer’s first album in five years.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

