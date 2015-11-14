Weird Al Yankovic turned my hand into a hilarious Satanic Starbucks red cup meme

It’s been a little over a week since the news of Starbucks red cups started taking over Twitter, Facebook, and just about every other media platform you can name.

Since then, everyone from Donald Trump to Candace Cameron Bure has weighed in on the holiday cup situation.

That includes Grammy Award-winning song parodist Weird Al Yankovic, who tweeted a meme featuring a picture of my hand holding a photoshopped drink sleeve that reads “Hail Satan.”

OK, Starbucks, NOW you’ve gone too far. pic.twitter.com/bYOVgxo91f

— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 11, 2015

“OK, Starbucks, NOW you’ve gone too far,” Yankovic wrote in the tweet which has already been retweeted over 9,000 times.

In case you haven’t been following along with the red cup controversy, here’s what you need to know.

Some people are upset that this year’s Starbucks red cups are just, well, plain red, rather than decorated in more seasonal items like reindeer or snowflakes. Apparently, the lack of holiday clipart on the cups means Starbucks “hates Jesus,” according to internet evangelist Josh Feuerstein, who launched a viral hashtag campaign against the coffee chain.

On Sunday, Tech Insider published this story covering the red cup blow-up and included an original photo I’d taken while enoying a nice skim latte earlier in November.

Here’s that picture.

And here’s Yankovic’s meme again. The two should look strikingly similar. Note the olive drab coat in the lower left-hand corner and the unvarnished thumb in both pictures.

Since we’re living in post Fat Jew times, I did a quick Google search to see if this meme was, in fact, an original Yankovic creation. While it’s impossible to know for sure, I didn’t find anybody else using the image, so it appears to have come straight from “Eat It” creator himself.

Plus, thanks to Yankovic’s tweet, I learned that I’ve lived 23 years without knowing I had a double-jointed thumb.

@alyankovic hey your thumb is double jointed like mine! pic.twitter.com/qQLXvIYLGk

— Klaire Wilson (@KlaireW) November 12, 2015

We’ve reached out to Yankovic to find out why the man behind such classics as “White and Nerdy” and “Amish Paradise” was inspired to turn my hand into a meme and will update this post if we heard back.

Though we can only hope it’s because he thinks Tech Insider is pretty fly for a website.

H/T The Daily Dot

