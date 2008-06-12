Weinsteins Demand Prospective Project Runway Sponsors Pay Up

Bravo’s annual contest for aspiring fashion designers—Project Runway—has become so powerful that magazine titles such as Marie Claire and Bazaar are expected actually to pay for the privilege of attaching their names…Marie Claire even hired away Elle’s Nina Garcia to provide continuity; and the June issue featured Heidi Klum, the German supermodel turned Project Runway host who dispatches failing contestants with her signature “auf wiedersehen”.

Marie Claire’s Joanna Coles hardly disguised the intent: “With Nina coming on board and Heidi Klum on our June cover, it seems a moment of perfect synergy for the magazine.” There’s one more thing though that would make the Hearst magazine’s bid still more synergistic: hard cash. Word is that the Weinstein Company, which is trying to squeeze every last dollar out of its lucrative television hit, is demanding low seven figures from the competing magazines. For any that won’t pay, it’s auf wiedersehen.

More on gawker.com>

Photo by travelingapostrophe3 from Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.