Weinstein Company: We're Not Writing Down Anything

So now Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer Bert Fields (known for his work defending Tom Cruise) claims that that $50 million write-down story Nikki Finke reported this morning is completely and totally wrong. Furthermore, he says there’s one nefarious mystery man who’s spreading this vicious lie.



Deadline Hollywood Daily: This afternoon, Harvey’s attorney Bert Fields phoned to tell me on the record: “This story is complete false. There is no Weinstein writedown, not for $50 million, not for $5. We think we know who’s feeding this venomous garbage to the media, and when we do he’ll find himself on the wrong end of a very big lawsuit.”

Oh, Bert. You never disappoint us.

