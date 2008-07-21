Weinstein Company Rolls Dice On Fergie In Musical "Nine"

The Weinstein Company’s forthcoming musical Nine has already garnered attention for its high-profile director (Chicago’s Rob Marshall) and all-star cast (Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, Dame Judi Dench). But now it might be generating interest for another reason: the dubious casting of pop star Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson.



Fergie isn’t much of an actress. So will this attention-grabbing casting choice translate into enough ticket sales to make Nine the box-office hit The Weinstein Company so desperately needs?

Variety: Singer Fergie is in negotiations to join the Rob Marshall-helmed musical “Nine” for the Weinstein Co. and Relativity Media.

She joins a cast that already includes Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cottilard, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Sophia Loren and Judi Dench.

Role marks the Grammy-winning singer’s first major role in a bigscreen project. She had a small role in the Weinstein Co.’s “Grindhouse.”

