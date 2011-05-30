WEINERGATE? Someone Posted A Picture Of You-Know-What To Rep. Weiner's Twitter Acct

It was probably only a matter of time before a political scandal erupted on Twitter.



Yesterday, Rep. Anthony Weiner‘s verified Twitter account tweeted a photo of a man’s bulging boxer-brief underwear.

It was quickly deleted, but not before Andrew Breitbart‘s site Big Government screengrabbed a copy.

Weiner quickly tweeted out that his Facebook had been hacked — even though the yfrog pic had been sent out on his Twitter.

Naturally Big Government thinks the situation is more nefarious than a simple juvenile hacking and says the tweet was directed to a female college student in Seattle — Weiner was recently married to Hillary Clinton aide (and sometime Vogue subject) Huma Abedin (pictured). They also note that the rest of the photos on Weiner’s yfrog photo uploading site have since been deleted.

The Weiner gags never get old, I guess,” Weiner told Politico.

Indeed.

However, Politico also reports that “Weiner’s office — generally one of the most press friendly around — did not respond to a request for comment on whether he has contacted federal authorities to report the alleged cyber-attack, which could fall under laws prohibiting cyberhacking and impersonating federal officials.”

That said, Weiner’s account certainly wouldn’t be the first to be hacked. And so far he appears to be making a joke of it on Twitter.

Morevoer, even in the Onion-like political world we are currently living in the idea that Rep. Weiner, one of the more press and tech-savvy politicians out there, is tweeting pictures of his ‘weiner’ to a woman in Seattle strikes as so incredibly obvious it defies belief (or at least severely stretches it….[Update: HA.]).

